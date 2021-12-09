Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 22 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Wednesday reported 22 fresh Covid taking the infection tally to 603578, according to a medical bulletin.

With two Covid-related fatalities in past 24 hours one each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, the death toll reached 16614.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.08%. The number of active cases in the state rose to 350.

Among fresh cases, maximum five were reported in Mohali and three in Bathinda.

With 20 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586614 it said.

