Punjab logs 221 cases, highest single day spike in four months

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum 71 were reported in Patiala, followed by 37 in Pathankot and 25 in Mohali.
Punjab’s Covid positivity rate jumped to 1.42%.
Punjab's Covid positivity rate jumped to 1.42%.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Friday reported 221 fresh Covid cases, highest single day rise in past over four months, taking the infection tally to 6,04,810, according to a medical bulletin. He state had on Thursday reported 167 cases.

The state’s positivity rate for the day jumped to 1.42%, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 767 as against 582 a day before.

Among fresh cases, maximum 71 were reported in Patiala, followed by 37 in Pathankot and 25 in Mohali.

With 30 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,398, the bulletin said.

12 more Thapar varsity students test positive

Patiala: A day after 15 students tested positive for Covid at Thapar University, the institution reported 12 more cases on Friday, according to health authorities. The university has reported 27 Covid cases in the past two days.

Civil surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said more than 150 samples have been collected of close contacts of the positive patients so as to contain infection spread at the earliest.

Saturday, January 01, 2022
