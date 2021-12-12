Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Saturday reported 24 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 603697, according to a medical bulletin With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16618, it said
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16618, it said. The state’s positivity rate remained 0.08%.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 389, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum seven were reported in Jalandhar and four in Ludhiana.

With 30 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586690, it said.

