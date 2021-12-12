Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Saturday reported 24 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 603697, according to a medical bulletin With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16618, it said
With one Covid-related fatality in Punjab, the death toll reached 16618.
With one Covid-related fatality in Punjab, the death toll reached 16618.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 24 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 603697, according to a medical bulletin

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16618, it said. The state’s positivity rate remained 0.08%.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 389, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum seven were reported in Jalandhar and four in Ludhiana.

With 30 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586690, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out