Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 292 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 292 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Among fresh cases, 56 infections were reported in Mohali and 39 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said. Of the Covid-related fatalities, the maximum two deaths were reported in Ludhiana
With 810 persons recovering from Covid, the number of cured persons in Punjab has reached 7,35,574. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,933.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid count of Punjab on Tuesday came down to 292 with eight deaths.

According to media bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has also come down to 1.42%.

Among fresh cases, 56 infections were reported in Mohali and 39 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said. Of the Covid-related fatalities, the maximum two deaths were reported in Ludhiana.

With 810 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,35,574. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,933, the bulletin said.

Till now total, 17,623 persons have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. As many as 7,56,130 persons have been found positive in the state to date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP