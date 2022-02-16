Punjab logs 292 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid count of Punjab on Tuesday came down to 292 with eight deaths.

According to media bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has also come down to 1.42%.

Among fresh cases, 56 infections were reported in Mohali and 39 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said. Of the Covid-related fatalities, the maximum two deaths were reported in Ludhiana.

With 810 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,35,574. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,933, the bulletin said.

Till now total, 17,623 persons have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. As many as 7,56,130 persons have been found positive in the state to date.