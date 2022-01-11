Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 3,969 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 3,969 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

Among the fresh cases, maximum 806 were reported in Ludhiana, 687 in Mohali, 455 in Patiala, 311 in Jalandhar and 290 in Pathankot
With 885 persons recovering from the Covid infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,89,285 in Punjab.
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Amid continuous surge in Covid cases, Punjab on Monday reported 3,969 fresh infections taking the tally to 6,25,347, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported seven Covid-related fatalities taking the deaths toll to 16,683. The active cases in the state also rose to 19,369, registering a positivity rate of 19.31%. Among the fresh cases, maximum 806 were reported in Ludhiana, 687 in Mohali, 455 in Patiala, 311 in Jalandhar and 290 in Pathankot, the bulletin said.

With 885 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,89,285 in the state, it said.

Raja Warring tests +ve

Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also tested positive for Covid, confirmed Muktsar civil surgeon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP