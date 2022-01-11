Punjab logs 3,969 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

Chandigarh : Amid continuous surge in Covid cases, Punjab on Monday reported 3,969 fresh infections taking the tally to 6,25,347, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported seven Covid-related fatalities taking the deaths toll to 16,683. The active cases in the state also rose to 19,369, registering a positivity rate of 19.31%. Among the fresh cases, maximum 806 were reported in Ludhiana, 687 in Mohali, 455 in Patiala, 311 in Jalandhar and 290 in Pathankot, the bulletin said.

With 885 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,89,285 in the state, it said.

Raja Warring tests +ve

Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also tested positive for Covid, confirmed Muktsar civil surgeon.