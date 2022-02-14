Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 340 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

Among the fresh Covid cases, Mohali reported 51 infections, Ludhiana 35, Jalandhar 34 and Amritsar 27
With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in Punjab reached 17596.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Sunday reported 340 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 755561, according to a medical bulletin.

With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17596. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.27%, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 51 infections, Ludhiana 35, Jalandhar 34 and Amritsar 27, the bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported in Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran and one each in Ludhiana and Bathinda.

With 602 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 733999. The active cases in the state also dipped to 3966, according to the bulletin.

