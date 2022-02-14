Punjab logs 340 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

Chandigarh: Punjab on Sunday reported 340 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 755561, according to a medical bulletin.

With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17596. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.27%, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 51 infections, Ludhiana 35, Jalandhar 34 and Amritsar 27, the bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported in Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran and one each in Ludhiana and Bathinda.

With 602 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 733999. The active cases in the state also dipped to 3966, according to the bulletin.