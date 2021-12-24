Punjab logs 35 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 16,636, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.11%.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 314, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum eight were reported in Jalandhar and five in Pathankot.

With 24 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,142, the bulletin said.