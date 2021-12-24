Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 35 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 35 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab rose to 314.
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab rose to 314.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 16,636, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.11%.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 314, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum eight were reported in Jalandhar and five in Pathankot.

With 24 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,142, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out