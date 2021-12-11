Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 36 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,674, according to a medical bulletin
Punjab also reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,617.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Friday reported 36 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,674, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,617, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 11, followed by five each in Bathinda and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases on Friday rose to 397 from 378 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Sixteen more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,660, it said.

A total of 28,957 Covid tests were done on Friday and 1,09,531 people were vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP