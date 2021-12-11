Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 36 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,674, according to a medical bulletin
Punjab also reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,617.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 11, followed by five each in Bathinda and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases on Friday rose to 397 from 378 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Sixteen more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,660, it said.

A total of 28,957 Covid tests were done on Friday and 1,09,531 people were vaccinated.

Saturday, December 11, 2021
