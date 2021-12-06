Punjab logs 38 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Among the fresh cases in Punjab, maximum nine each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali, five in Pathankot, four in Ferozepur and three in Jalandhar
With one Covid-related fatality in Hoshiarpur, the death toll in Punjab has reached 16,608.
Dec 06, 2021
Punjab on Sunday reported 38 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 603,488, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Hoshiarpur, the death toll has reached 16,608, it said.

The state’s positivity rate for the day was 0.13%, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases rose to 361.

Among the fresh cases, maximum nine each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali, five in Pathankot, four in Ferozepur and three in Jalandhar.

With the recovery of 23 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,519, it said. At least 30,688 Covid tests were done on Sunday and 20,019 were vaccinated, the bulletin said.

