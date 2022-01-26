Punjab logs 4,049 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths

Chandigarh :Covid cases continued to decline for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in Punjab with the state registering 4,049 fresh infections against 5,778 reported on Monday. The state also reported 30 deaths from the virus.

The state’s positivity rate dipped to 11.39% as against 17.86% on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali topped the list of Covid cases with 915 infections, followed by 492 in Ludhiana, 453 in Amritsar, 276 in Jalandhar, 212 in Bathinda, 208 in Fazilka, 193 in Patiala, 181 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 35,540 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Of the 30 fatalities, six were reported in Gurdaspur, five in Hoshiarpur and four in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 6,931 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,63,404 in the state.

Till now, 17,059 persons have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. The infection count in the state has reached 7,23,052, the bulletin said. The number of active cases shot up to 42,589, it said.

