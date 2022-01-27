Punjab logs 4,189 fresh Covid cases, 45 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 4,189 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,32,135, according to a medical bulletin.

With 45 Covid-related fatalities reported in a day, the death toll reached 17,129, it said.

The state registered a positivity rate of 11.86%. Mohali registered 724 cases, followed by 442 in Ludhiana, 439 in Jalandhar, 209 in Jalandhar, 194 in Bathinda, 171 in Muktsar, 165 in Moga, 161 in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

Maximum seven deaths were reported in Patiala, followed by five each in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and 4 in Amritsar.

With 7,426 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,63,404. There are 36,941 active cases in the state now.

As many as 321648 doses of the vaccine were administered in the state on Thursday.