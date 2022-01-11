Punjab logs 4,593 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Tuesday witnesses another surge in Covid cases with the state registering 4,593 fresh infections and nine deaths.

Active cases in Punjab also shot up to 23,235 with the positivity rate coming down to 18.64% on Tuesday as compare to 19.31% on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, Patiala registered 909, highest in the state, with a positivity rate of 38.35%. Mohali logged 703 cases with 29.84% positivity rate whereas Ludhiana registered 678 cases at 24.19% positivity rate. Amritsar registered 455 cases followed by Jalandhar (330), Bathinda (233), Fatehgarh Sahib (161), the bulletin said.

With fresh cases, the state’s infection tally reached 6,29,899, it said.

With 687 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,89,972, the bulletin said.

Till now total, 16,692 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. As many 23,235 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, the bulletin said.