Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 41 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,133, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 16,636, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.18%.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 335, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 17 were reported in Jalandhar and five each in Pathankot and Patiala.

With 20 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,162, it said.