Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum 17 were reported in Jalandhar and five each in Pathankot and Patiala
With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,636.
With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in Punjab reached 16,636.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 41 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,133, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 16,636, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.18%.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 335, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 17 were reported in Jalandhar and five each in Pathankot and Patiala.

With 20 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,162, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out