Punjab logs 417 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Sunday reported three Covid-related deaths with one person each succumbing to the infection in Mohali, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur districts, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state’s death toll has reached 16,648. The state also reported 417 fresh infections as against 332 cases a day earlier.

The number of fresh Covid cases have seen spike in the past few days, taking the infection tally to 6,05,509.

At 133, Patiala alone accounted for 32% of the new infections reported in past 24 hours, followed by Pathankot (78), Mohali (55), Jalandhar (45) and Ludhiana (40).

The state’s positivity rate has also spiked to 3.01%. Pathankot saw the highest positivity rate 13.64% whereas it was 8.92% in Patiala.

Patiala records highest single-day spike of 133 cases

Patiala: In the highest single-day spike in the season, Patiala reported 133 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of total cases, 120 were reported in Patiala city, five in Rajpura, three in Nabha and six in rural areas of the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said there are 351 active cases in the district. “The figures are quite alarming and can surge further if people continue to violate Covid norms,” he said.

Covid situation: Sonia calls up Channi

Sharing her concern over recent surge in the Covid cases throughout the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the Covid pandemic especially in the wake of new variant of Omicron.

The Congress president further said that there should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously, according to an official release here.

Channi said that the testing had already been intensified coupled with ramping up the available primary and secondary medical services to provide the best possible treatment to patients infected with Covid.

