Punjab logs 42 fresh Covid cases

Among the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Hoshiarpur reported nine, followed by seven in Pathankot, five in Ludhiana and four each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala
As many as 22,784 Covid tests were conducted and 12,721 people were vaccinated against the virus in Punjab on Sunday.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday recorded 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, while no virus-related death was reported on the day, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.

Among the fresh cases, Hoshiarpur reported nine, followed by seven in Pathankot, five in Ludhiana and four each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

With this, the state’s total tally has reached 6,03,739, while the active caseload stands at 385. The state’s positivity rate for the day stood at 0.15%, stated the release.

With 46 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered has reached 5,86,735. As many as 16,619 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, 22,784 Covid-19 tests were conducted and 12,721 people were vaccinated against the virus in Punjab on Sunday.

