Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 444 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 444 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80 infections, followed by 58 in Jalandhar, 40 in Pathankot and 32 in Ludhiana
With eight Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in Punjab reached 17,585.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 444 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin.

With eight Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,585. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.5%, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80 infections, followed by 58 in Jalandhar, 40 in Pathankot and 32 in Ludhiana.

Two deaths each were reported in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 1,111 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,33,402. The active cases in the state also dipped to 4,247, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP