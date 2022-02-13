Punjab logs 444 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 444 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin.

With eight Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,585. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.5%, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80 infections, followed by 58 in Jalandhar, 40 in Pathankot and 32 in Ludhiana.

Two deaths each were reported in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 1,111 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,33,402. The active cases in the state also dipped to 4,247, according to the bulletin.