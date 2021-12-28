Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 46 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 46 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 604279, according to a medical bulletin
The number of Covid active cases in Punjab also rose to 392.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.63%, highest in the past over two months.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 392, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 14 were reported in Pathankot.

With 27 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 587246, the bulletin said.

