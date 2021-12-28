Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 46 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 46 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 46 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 604279, according to a medical bulletin
The number of Covid active cases in Punjab also rose to 392.
The number of Covid active cases in Punjab also rose to 392.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 46 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 604279, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.63%, highest in the past over two months.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 392, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 14 were reported in Pathankot.

With 27 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 587246, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out