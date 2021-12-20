Punjab logs 47 fresh Covid-19 cases

Punjab on Sunday witnessed 47 fresh Covid-19 cases and one virus-related death, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.

With Sunday cases, the state’s patient tally has reached 6,03,962, it said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 319. Among the fresh cases, SAS Nagar witnessed 11, Hoshiarpur seven, while Kapurthala and Jalandhar reported five each.

With the recovery of 31 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 587,014, it said. Till now, 16,629 people have lost their lives due to the virus. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.21%, the bulletin said.