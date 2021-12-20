Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 47 fresh Covid-19 cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 47 fresh Covid-19 cases

Punjab on Sunday witnessed 47 fresh Covid-19 cases and one virus-related death, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department
With Sunday’s cases, Punjab’s cumulative Covid-19 patient tally has reached 6,03,962. (HT File)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday witnessed 47 fresh Covid-19 cases and one virus-related death, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.

With Sunday cases, the state’s patient tally has reached 6,03,962, it said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 319. Among the fresh cases, SAS Nagar witnessed 11, Hoshiarpur seven, while Kapurthala and Jalandhar reported five each.

With the recovery of 31 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 587,014, it said. Till now, 16,629 people have lost their lives due to the virus. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.21%, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP