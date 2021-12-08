Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 49 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Updated on Dec 08, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Tuesday reported 49 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,03,556, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Mohali district, the death toll reached 16,612, it said. The state’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.28%.

Among the fresh cases, Ferozepur reported 14, followed by seven in Mohali and six in Bathinda.

The number of active cases rose to 350 from 333 on Monday.

Twenty-nine more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,594, the bulletin said.

A total of 16,321,622 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state out of which 17,776 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 118974 doses of vaccine were administered in a day.

