Punjab logs 50 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among the fresh cases in Punjab, Pathankot witnessed 15, Ludhiana seven, and six each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala
With one Covid-related fatality in Punjab, the death toll reached 16,638.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Sunday reported 50 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,236, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in the state, the death toll reached 16,638, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.38%.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 378.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot witnessed 15, Ludhiana seven, and six each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala, the bulletin said.

With recovery of 17 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 587,220, it said.

At least 13,023, Covid tests were done on Sunday and 11,648 people were vaccinated, the bulletin said.

