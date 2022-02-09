Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 505 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 505 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths

Punjab’s positivity rate also came down to 2.06% as compared to 3% on Monday. Among districts, Mohali registered 121 cases, followed by 64 in Amritsar, 44 in Ludhiana, 36 in Jalandhar
Maximum three deaths were registered in Amritsar, followed by two each in Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Ludhiana.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Tuesday saw further dip in Covid cases with the state reporting 505 infections as against 652 on Monday. A total of 7,53,124 persons have been found positive in the state till now.

The state reported 13 Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 17,495, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate also came down to 2.06% as compared to 3% on Monday. Among districts, Mohali registered 121 cases, followed by 64 in Amritsar, 44 in Ludhiana, 36 in Jalandhar.

Maximum three deaths were registered in Amritsar, followed by two each in Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 1,770 recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has 7,28,178. The active cases in the state also dipped to 7,451, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP