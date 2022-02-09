Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 505 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths
Among districts, Mohali registered 121 cases, followed by 64 in Amritsar, 44 in Ludhiana, 36 in Jalandhar
Maximum three deaths were registered in Amritsar, followed by two each in Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Ludhiana.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Tuesday saw further dip in Covid cases with the state reporting 505 infections as against 652 on Monday. A total of 7,53,124 persons have been found positive in the state till now.

The state reported 13 Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 17,495, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate also came down to 2.06% as compared to 3% on Monday. Among districts, Mohali registered 121 cases, followed by 64 in Amritsar, 44 in Ludhiana, 36 in Jalandhar.

Maximum three deaths were registered in Amritsar, followed by two each in Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 1,770 recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has 7,28,178. The active cases in the state also dipped to 7,451, the bulletin said.

