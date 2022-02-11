Punjab logs 583 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Thursday came down to 583 as against 676 reported on Wednesday.

With 19 Covid related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,554, according to a medical bulletin. The state’s positivity rate also come down to 1.93%.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 89 infections, followed by 69 in Ludhiana, 54 in Jalandhar and 42 in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

Five deaths were registered in Ludhiana and three in Hoshiarpur.

With 1,401 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,31,042. The active cases in the state also dipped to 5,771, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,54,367 persons have been found positive in the state to date.