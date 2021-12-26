Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 59 fresh Covid cases, no death

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum 21 were reported in Pathankot, 17 in Mohali and seven in Ludhiana
With no Covid-related fatality in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,637.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 59 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,04,187, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 16,637, it said. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.34%, highest in past over two months.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 347, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 21 were reported in Pathankot, 17 in Mohali and seven in Ludhiana.

With 42 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,203, the bulletin said.

