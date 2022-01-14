Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 6,083 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 6,083 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 16,708. A death each was reported from Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Mohali
Punjab on Thursday reported 6,083 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,42,182.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 6,083 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,42,182, according to a medical bulletin.

With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 16,708. A death each was reported from Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Mohali.

The number of active cases climbed to 30,384 from 26,781 on Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate was 17.02%, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 914 was recorded in Mohali, followed by 776 in Patiala, 731 in Amritsar, 670 in Ludhiana and 514 in Jalandhar.

A total of 2,330 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,95,090, the bulletin said.

AAP MLA Aman Arora tests positive

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Sunam legislator urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.

“I’ve tested +ve for Covid. No symptoms at all. Absolutely feeling fit & fine. Still going in for Home Quarantine. All those who came in my contact in these days, please get yourself tested,” he said in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP