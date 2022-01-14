Punjab logs 6,083 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 6,083 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,42,182, according to a medical bulletin.

With six Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 16,708. A death each was reported from Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Mohali.

The number of active cases climbed to 30,384 from 26,781 on Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate was 17.02%, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 914 was recorded in Mohali, followed by 776 in Patiala, 731 in Amritsar, 670 in Ludhiana and 514 in Jalandhar.

A total of 2,330 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,95,090, the bulletin said.

AAP MLA Aman Arora tests positive

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Sunam legislator urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.

“I’ve tested +ve for Covid. No symptoms at all. Absolutely feeling fit & fine. Still going in for Home Quarantine. All those who came in my contact in these days, please get yourself tested,” he said in a tweet.