Punjab logs 6,641 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths

Punjab on Tuesday reported 6,641 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,16,153.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh :Punjab on Tuesday reported 6,641 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,16,153, according to a medical bulletin.

With 26 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 16,817 in the state.

The positivity rate of the state was 21.51% on Tuesday against 20.89% on Monday with Mohali topping the list with 47.24% positivity rate with 1,196 fresh cases, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana registered 914 cases, Jalandhar 613, Amritsar 612, Bathinda 578, Patiala 578, Hoshiarpur, 508, Ferozepur 215.

Patiala registered seven deaths, the highest in the state.

With 5,912 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,16,153, in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 330011 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
