Punjab logs 6,656 fresh Covid cases, 20 deaths

Punjab on Monday reported 6,656 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,70,460, according to a medical bulletin.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The state also reported 20 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,790. The positivity rate of the state was 20.89%.

Among the fresh infections in the state, Jalandhar topped the list with 1,279 cases, followed by 1,041 in Ludhiana, 702 in Mohali, 555 in Amritsar, 542 in Hoshiarpur, 337 in Bathinda, 284 in Patiala, 210 in Gurdaspur and 205 in Rupnagar.

Patiala reported four deaths, followed by three in Bathinda and two each in Amritsar, Jalahdhar, Ludhiana, Moga and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

With 4,393 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 6,10,241, the bulletin said. A total of 2,82,649 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday.

