Punjab logs 6,883 new Covid cases, high positivity rate cause of concern

Chandigarh Punjab on Saturday registered 6,883 fresh Covid-19 infections and 22 virus-related deaths. A slight dip in the positivity rate was also registered, which came down to 19.46% from 21.19% recorded on Friday, a bulletin of the state health department said.

SAS Nagar district reported the maximum 1,497 cases in the state with a staggering 55.44% positivity rate. With a positivity rate of 44.34%, Bathinda remained on the second spot and the district’s infection count was 588.

Ludhiana registered 1,283 cases where positivity rate was 25.86%. Jalandhar registered 522 cases, Patiala (476), Amritsar (375), Hoshiarpur (312), Ropar (229), Kapurthala (198) and Gurdaspur 197.

Patiala and Amritsar registered six virus-related deaths each, while five such deaths were reported from Ludhiana.

With this, state’s Covid tally has gone up to 6,56,619 and there are 37,546 active cases. The number of cured persons has reached 6,02,249, bulletin said. Till now, 16,754 people have lost their lives due to the virus.