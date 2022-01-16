Punjab logs 7,396 fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Sunday reported 7,396 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 663,867, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported 13 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,769, it said.

The state’s positivity rate increased from 19.46% on Saturday to 20.76% on Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 6,883 infections.

The number of active cases also shot up to 41,250, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali topped the list with 1,832 infections with a positivity rate of 68.21%, Ludhiana 1,144 with 20.83% positivity rate and Amritsar 963 positivity rate of 30.60%. it said.

Jalandhar reported 570 cases, Patiala 465, Bathinda 381, Pathankot 260, Ropar 242, Gurdaspur 237, Hoshiarpur 226, Kapurthala 184, Tarn Taran 134 and Fatehgarh Sahib 98.

With 3,599 patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 605,848, the bulletin said.

At least 37,775 samples were taken and 35,626 tests were conducted on Sunday.

