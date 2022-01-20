Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 7,849 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths

Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday reported another spike in Covid cases with daily count reaching 7,849, taking the infection count to 6,84,664, according to a medical bulletin.

With 27 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 16,846, it said. The positivity rate dropped to 18.94% in the state.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana topped the list with 1,325 infections, Mohali with 1,231, Jalandhar 888, Hoshiarpur 643, Amritsar 471, Patiala 418 and Bathinda 414, the bulletin said. Active cases in the state shot up to 45,505.

Patiala and Ludhiana registered six deaths each followed by five in Jalandhar.

With 6,161 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,23,313, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,04,301 doses of the vaccine were administered on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

