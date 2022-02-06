Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 988 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 988 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Till now total, 17,408 persons have lost their lives in Punjab due to Covid and 7,51,246 persons have been found positive
Among districts in Punjab, Ludhiana registered the maximum 183 fresh Covid cases, followed by 139 in Mohali, 101 in Jalandhar, 79 in Hoshiarpur and 70 in Bathinda.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Covid-19 cases in Punjab on Saturday slipped to below-1,000 mark after around 40 days with the state reporting 988 fresh cases with 14 deaths, according to a medical bulletin.

Till now total, 17,408 persons have lost their lives due to the virus and 7,51,246 persons have been found positive.

The state’s positivity rate also came down to 3.30%, lowest in the past 40 days.

Among districts, Ludhiana registered the maximum 183 fresh cases, followed by 139 in Mohali, 101 in Jalandhar, 79 in Hoshiarpur and 70 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

Hoshiarpur reported four deaths, highest in the state, followed by two each in Amritsar, Ludhaina and Mohali. It said.

With 2,964 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,21,522. The active cases in the state also dipped to 12,316, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,45,335 people were vaccinated in the state on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP