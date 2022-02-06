Punjab logs 988 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Chandigarh : The Covid-19 cases in Punjab on Saturday slipped to below-1,000 mark after around 40 days with the state reporting 988 fresh cases with 14 deaths, according to a medical bulletin.

Till now total, 17,408 persons have lost their lives due to the virus and 7,51,246 persons have been found positive.

The state’s positivity rate also came down to 3.30%, lowest in the past 40 days.

Among districts, Ludhiana registered the maximum 183 fresh cases, followed by 139 in Mohali, 101 in Jalandhar, 79 in Hoshiarpur and 70 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

Hoshiarpur reported four deaths, highest in the state, followed by two each in Amritsar, Ludhaina and Mohali. It said.

With 2,964 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,21,522. The active cases in the state also dipped to 12,316, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,45,335 people were vaccinated in the state on Saturday.

