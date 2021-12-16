Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Lok Congress appoints 6 more district presidents

The move comes a week after former CM Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress appointed 10 district presidents
The Punjab Lok Congress was floated by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Lok Congress, a new political party floated by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday announced the appointment six more district presidents.

The party named Gurdarshan Singh Brar and Gurcharan Singh Nahar as the district presidents of Barnala and Ferozepur. Sandeep Singh Bal has been made district president of Fatehgarh Sahib, Gulshan Rai Passi of Hoshiarpur, Sukhjinder Singh Chahal of Muktsar and Amjal Ali of Malerkotla, according to PLC general secretary in-charge (organisation) Kamaldeep Singh Saini.

Last week, the party had appointed 10 district presidents. Amarinder, who had to resign as chief minister of the Congress government in Punjab amid a bitter tussle, had set up the new outfit after quitting the party.

