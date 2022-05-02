Punjab man choked to death by three sons over property

Three brothers have been booked after they allegedly strangulated their 65-year-old father to death over a property dispute at Abohar in Fazilka district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Chinder Pal, who ran a flour mill. His sons Ajit Singh, Surjeet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh have been booked on the complaint of Pal’s brother Jaswinder Singh.

Jaswinder told police that his brother had three sons and a daughter, who is married in Ludhiana. The three sons used to live with Pal and often fought with him over property. The complainant said that his brother was quite upset and had even disowned his sons.

On Monday, Jaswinder came to know that Pal was lying unconscious in his house. Upon reaching there, he found him dead with marks of strangulation around his neck.

Police have sent the victim’s body for postmortem and registered a case against his three sons under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The trio is yet to be arrested. “We have registered a case and probe is on,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Abohar.