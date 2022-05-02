Punjab man choked to death by three sons over property
Three brothers have been booked after they allegedly strangulated their 65-year-old father to death over a property dispute at Abohar in Fazilka district on Monday.
The victim has been identified as Chinder Pal, who ran a flour mill. His sons Ajit Singh, Surjeet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh have been booked on the complaint of Pal’s brother Jaswinder Singh.
Jaswinder told police that his brother had three sons and a daughter, who is married in Ludhiana. The three sons used to live with Pal and often fought with him over property. The complainant said that his brother was quite upset and had even disowned his sons.
On Monday, Jaswinder came to know that Pal was lying unconscious in his house. Upon reaching there, he found him dead with marks of strangulation around his neck.
Police have sent the victim’s body for postmortem and registered a case against his three sons under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The trio is yet to be arrested. “We have registered a case and probe is on,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Abohar.
Punjab cabinet paves way for ‘one MLA, one pension’ move
The Punjab cabinet on Monday paved the way for implementing the “one MLA, one pension” scheme, which was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in March. There are around 300 former MLAs in Punjab who are drawing pension. Taking into consideration the new DA scheme, former MLAs will get around ₹1.2 lakh along with other applicable allowances.
Swamy claims chances of Sena alliance with Janata Party ‘wrecked’ by Vajpayee
Mumbai Former union minister Subramanian Swamy backed Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party did ally with Sena “dishonestly”. Claiming that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was impressed with his speech and wanted an alliance with Janata Party, Swamy in a tweet claimed that the alliance discussion was “wrecked” by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Amit Shah to visit Karnataka tomorrow amid talks of cabinet rejig
Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to make another visit to Karnataka on Tuesday where Assembly polls are due in 2023 and the ruling camp has reportedly set a target of winning 150 seats in the 224-member House. Shah had last visited the southern state on April 1. BS Yediyurappa too dismissed such speculations, saying Basavaraj Bommai who took the chief minister's seat last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post is doing a "good job." According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.
Yogi lays stress on extensive power sector reforms, action plan for future needs
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for effecting extensive reforms in the power sector, according to a state government spokesman. He directed officials to prepare an action plan keeping the future requirement of electricity in mind. Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting to review the power position here on Monday. The chief minister further asked officials to encourage consumers to pay their bills regularly by sending correct bills to them every month.
Three ministries to form consortium for climate-related policies
Mumbai In a first, three ministries - earth sciences (MoES), science and technology, and environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), are set to form a consortium for climate science, mitigation and adaptation. Ravichandran, who was the chief guest for the 10th anniversary of the Interdisciplinary Programme in climate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, said that the consortium is likely to be in place in the next six months.
