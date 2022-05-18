Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
chandigarh news

Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV

Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV
Police said the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday and the investigators will seek his police remand for further interrogation as they are suspecting the involvement of more people in the racket. (iStock)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar. Police said Sandeep is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles.

During interrogation, Nitin provided details of Sandeep and he was arrested by the police. Also, the police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab. Police said the RC of the vehicle had been recovered from the four terror suspects during their arrest on May 5.

Police said the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday and the investigators will seek his police remand for further interrogation as they are suspecting the involvement of more people in the racket.

Police said during investigation, it was revealed that accused Nitin and Sandeep used to purchase the vehicle from third accused Pawan, of Uttar Pradesh, and they had sold two vehicles to the arrested accused.

RELATED STORIES

CIA-II in-charge Mohan Lal said accused Sandeep has been arrested and will be produced before court on Wednesday to seek remand for further interrogation and police teams are also working to arrest Pawan.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said police have taken accused terror suspects Gurpreet and Amandeep to Hyderabad and Nanded in Maharashtra for further verification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP