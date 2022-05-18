Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV.
The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar. Police said Sandeep is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles.
During interrogation, Nitin provided details of Sandeep and he was arrested by the police. Also, the police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab. Police said the RC of the vehicle had been recovered from the four terror suspects during their arrest on May 5.
Police said the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday and the investigators will seek his police remand for further interrogation as they are suspecting the involvement of more people in the racket.
Police said during investigation, it was revealed that accused Nitin and Sandeep used to purchase the vehicle from third accused Pawan, of Uttar Pradesh, and they had sold two vehicles to the arrested accused.
CIA-II in-charge Mohan Lal said accused Sandeep has been arrested and will be produced before court on Wednesday to seek remand for further interrogation and police teams are also working to arrest Pawan.
Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said police have taken accused terror suspects Gurpreet and Amandeep to Hyderabad and Nanded in Maharashtra for further verification.
-
1st Bada Mangal: Faith teems over as devout pour into Lucknow’s Hanuman temples
Devout thronged city temples to celebrate the first Bada Mangal with faith and fervour, more so because Bada Mangal was being observed after a pandemic-induced break of two years. After a two-year interruption, the city's Bhandaras returned, as did the traditional fair in Aliganj beside the new Hanuman temple. Another prominent temple in the city, Hanuman Setu, where Bada Mangal is celebrated in a grand manner, also witnessed significant crowds.
-
Racket involved in generating fake educational certificates busted in Panipat
The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police have busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested one member of the gang on Tuesday. Police seized fake education certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, nine migration certificates and ₹50,000 cash from the accused. Police said he has admitted that he has sold around 70 fake certificates of the Open School Education Council, Haryana.
-
IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma
Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka. Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
-
Zapurza, Pune’s new art point, to be inaugurated on Thursday
PUNE Pune is all set to have a unique new place to celebrate India's vibrant culture. Set up by Ajit Gadgil, 'Zapurza - The museum of art and culture' will be inaugurated on Thursday by legendary flautist pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The architecture of the place designed by Shirish Beri lends a traditional vibe to the overall experience. There are galleries allocated to local artists to provide opportunity to the young, budding artists of Pune.
-
Gurugram land deal: Haryana govt cancels license granted to Robert Vadra’s firm
Seven years after it took over the reins of the state, the BJP-led Haryana government has cancelled the real estate development license granted to Robert Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited in Gurugram during the Congress reign in 2008. In 2012, the license to develop a commercial colony was transferred by Sky Light to realty major DLF Retail Developer Limited for ₹58 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics