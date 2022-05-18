Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV

Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar. Police said Sandeep is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles.

During interrogation, Nitin provided details of Sandeep and he was arrested by the police. Also, the police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab. Police said the RC of the vehicle had been recovered from the four terror suspects during their arrest on May 5.

Police said the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday and the investigators will seek his police remand for further interrogation as they are suspecting the involvement of more people in the racket.

Police said during investigation, it was revealed that accused Nitin and Sandeep used to purchase the vehicle from third accused Pawan, of Uttar Pradesh, and they had sold two vehicles to the arrested accused.

CIA-II in-charge Mohan Lal said accused Sandeep has been arrested and will be produced before court on Wednesday to seek remand for further interrogation and police teams are also working to arrest Pawan.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said police have taken accused terror suspects Gurpreet and Amandeep to Hyderabad and Nanded in Maharashtra for further verification.