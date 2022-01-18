Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab man held with foreign currency worth 51 lakh at IGI Airport
chandigarh news

Punjab man held with foreign currency worth 51 lakh at IGI Airport

Shaukat Ali Nurvi, additional commissioner of customs (IGI Airport) said on Monday that on January 15, an Indian national, native of Punjab, intended to depart to Sharjah by a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport when he was intercepted by the customs officers
The customs department has arrested a passenger carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth around 51 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByAsian News International

New Delhi : The customs department has arrested a passenger carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth around 51 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

Shaukat Ali Nurvi, additional commissioner of customs (IGI Airport) said on Monday that on January 15, an Indian national, native of Punjab, intended to depart to Sharjah by a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport when he was intercepted by the customs officers.

“The Customs officers recovered foreign currency (USD 69,200) equivalent To 50,96,580 from the handbag of the passenger,” he said.

He added that the recovered foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation in the case is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP