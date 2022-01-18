Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab man held with foreign currency worth 51 lakh at IGI Airport
Shaukat Ali Nurvi, additional commissioner of customs (IGI Airport) said on Monday that on January 15, an Indian national, native of Punjab, intended to depart to Sharjah by a flight from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport when he was intercepted by the customs officers
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByAsian News International

“The Customs officers recovered foreign currency (USD 69,200) equivalent To 50,96,580 from the handbag of the passenger,” he said.

He added that the recovered foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation in the case is in progress.

