Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab minister Rana Gurjit orders quality check of link roads in Kapurthala
chandigarh news

Punjab minister Rana Gurjit orders quality check of link roads in Kapurthala

Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh says he received multiple complaints about poor quality of roads construction by Mandi Board
Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday ordered quality check of link roads constructed by the Mandi Board in Kapurthala district.

Claiming that he received multiple complaints about the poor quality of roads construction by the Mandi Board, the minister said the government will not tolerate any corruption in development works.

In a review meeting of development works at the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, he directed deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal to constitute a committee and submit a report in the next 7 days.

Also, he asked the DC to get a third-party audit conducted into the utilisation of funds to the tune of 4.5 crore on the Kanjli wetland which he said was lifeline of the district. He also asked PTU registrar Jaspreet Singh to prepare a project report for permanent solution for water hyacinth.

He also directed the PSPCL officials to speed up the upgrade of electricity transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP