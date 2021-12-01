Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab minister Rana Gurjit orders quality check of link roads in Kapurthala
Punjab minister Rana Gurjit orders quality check of link roads in Kapurthala

Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh says he received multiple complaints about poor quality of roads construction by Mandi Board
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh on Tuesday ordered quality check of link roads constructed by the Mandi Board in Kapurthala district.

Claiming that he received multiple complaints about the poor quality of roads construction by the Mandi Board, the minister said the government will not tolerate any corruption in development works.

In a review meeting of development works at the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, he directed deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal to constitute a committee and submit a report in the next 7 days.

Also, he asked the DC to get a third-party audit conducted into the utilisation of funds to the tune of 4.5 crore on the Kanjli wetland which he said was lifeline of the district. He also asked PTU registrar Jaspreet Singh to prepare a project report for permanent solution for water hyacinth.

He also directed the PSPCL officials to speed up the upgrade of electricity transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
