Punjab MLA Simranjit Singh Bains gets SC arrest shield to file nomination papers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained the Punjab government from arresting Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simranjit Singh Bains till Thursday in connection with an alleged rape case.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, granted interim protection from arrest to Simranjit Singh Bains in view of his lawyer’s submission that Bains should be permitted to file his nomination papers on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly poll.

“We restrain the State from arresting the petitioner till Thursday,” directed the bench, which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

The bench was initially inclined to protect Bains from arrest till February 23 in view a similar order passed by it on Monday in favour of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was protected from arrest till February 23 in an alleged drugs case.

However, it decided to go through the documents that the complainant in the case, a 44-year-old woman, sought to produce before the court to oppose the contention that Simranjit Singh Bains’s arrest had something with the election.

Lawyer Gagan Gupta, appearing for the complainant, submitted that non-bailable warrants have been issued against Bains several times, and that criminal cases were foisted on the womn’s family after she approached a trial court in 2020 for registration of a criminal case against the MLA from Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana.

“This case has nothing to do with election. There are as many as 20 criminal cases pending against the petitioner. He has brought it to the brink of election to make it an election issue deliberately,” said Gupta, adding the complainant has also filed a writ petition in the top court.

Countering his contentions, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing Bains, argued that the case was politically motivated, and that Bains would not be in a position to file his nomination for the Punjab elections, which can only be filed till February 1, if he is not protected from arrest.

At this, the court granted Bains interim protection from arrest to enable him file his nomination papers and agreed to examine the material that the complainant sought to bring on record against the politician.

A trial court on December 10, 2021 issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Bains after his repeated failure to appear before the court as an accused in the rape case. Bains approached the Punjab and Haryana high court but to no avail. On December 21, the HC issued notices on his appeal but declined to stay the NBW.