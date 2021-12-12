Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt moves Supreme Court against Centre’s BSF jurisdiction order

Central government served notice on Punjab government’s petition against extending BSF jurisdiction, directed to appear in Supreme Court within 28 days of receiving the orders
In October this year, the central government had issued a notification extending the BSF jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50km from the international border in the state besides West Bengal and Assam.

The Punjab government recently filed the petition that was listed for Friday before the SC registrar who issued a notice through the attorney general and directed the Union government to appear in the court within 28 days of receiving the orders.

In October this year, the Narendra Modi-led central government had issued a notification extending the BSF jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the international border.

The SC registrar’s notice read, “You are summoned to appear in the court to answer the plaintiff’s claim and produce your witness and documents on the basis of which you intend to support your case.”

The move to extend the BSF’s territorial jurisdiction had evoked a strong reaction from political parties in Punjab following which chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a all-party meeting on October 25 had decided to challenge the order, citing attack on the country’s “federal structure”.

The state’s political parties had termed the decision “an ill-conceived move” of the BJP-led government at the Centre in a bid to “indirectly rule the jurisdiction area”. On November 11, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution against the move, castigating the Centre for curtailing powers of the Punjab Police.

However, the BSF in a press conference on November 13 had said that the paramilitary force was only to “complement, assist and strengthen” the police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Appreciating the state government’ move, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday tweeted, “I congratulate Punjab and it’s legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction. The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun … Notice issued to the centre to respond (sic).”

